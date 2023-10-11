Hosts finalised for UEFA Euro Cup 2028 and 2032

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Italy won the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 beating England in the final

The hosts for the UEFA European Football Championship in 2028 and 2032 have been announced. While UK and Ireland will jointly the host the 2028 edition of the tournament, Italy and Turkey have been awarded the hosting rights of the Euro Cup 2032. The announcement was made by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin at a ceremony in Nyon.

England are returning as hosts for the third time after being the sole hosts in 1996 while the country had hosted a few matches in 2021 as well. Scotland will be hosting the matches for the second time. Meanwhile, the venues proposed to host the matches are Wembley Stadium in London, National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, Everton Stadium in Liverpool, St James' Park in Newcastle, Villa Park in Birmingham, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin Arena in Dublin and Casement Park in Belfast.

"I would like to congratulate the bidders and host associations, whose dedication, hard work and commitment have been duly recognised today. Together, we will create unforgettable editions of this great tournament that will unite us and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship," UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said.

As far as the Euro Cup 2032 is concerned, Italy will be hosting the tournament for the fourth time. They had hosted the competition solely before in 1968 and 1980 while a few matches were played in Rome during the 2020 edition. The proposed venues in Italy to host the matches are Stadio San Siro - Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Stadio San Nicola in Bari, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Juventus Stadium in Turin, Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna and Stadio Sant’Elia in Cagliari.

The venues shortlisted for the matches in Turkey for now are Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul (to be renovated), New Ankara Stadium in Ankara, Ali Sami Yen Stadium in Istanbul, Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul, Timsah Arena in Bursa, Şenol Güneş Sports Complex in Trabzon, Konya Metropolitan Stadium in Konya, Gaziantep Kalyon Stadium in Gaziantep, Eskişehir Stadium in Eskişehir and Antalya Stadium in Antalya. Out of these 20 stadiums, only 10 will get the final hosting right by Octoberr 2026.

Latest Sports News