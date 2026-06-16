Heung-Min Son, South Korea players boycott press during FIFA World Cup 2026, know what happened

New Delhi:

South Korea players boycotted media duties at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after remarks surfaced mocking captain Son Heung-min’s military service background. The decision came after comments allegedly made during a training broadcast at the team’s base camp in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 7, were circulated widely on social media. The remarks reportedly referred to Son’s exemption from mandatory military service and his leadership role, triggering backlash from fans and football followers.

Notably, military service is compulsory in South Korea for most men. Son received an exemption after the country’s gold medal win at the 2018 Asian Games, but still completed basic military training in 2020.

Following the leak, players collectively refused to engage with sections of the domestic media, choosing instead to stand in solidarity with their captain. The move led to increased tension at the base camp, with media access reportedly restricted in the aftermath.

South Korea FA issues statement

The Korea Football Association later issued a statement condemning the situation and expressing concern over the impact of the remarks on the squad. It said the comments caused shock and disappointment within the team and called for higher standards of conduct from media personnel covering the national side.

"The Korea Football Association respects the reporting activities and the role of the media. However, on-site reporting must also be conducted based on mutual respect and trust, and respect for and protection of the players must take precedence,” the statement read.

The governing body also urged media outlets to act responsibly and avoid repetition of similar incidents in future coverage.

"In response, the Korea Football Association requests that media outlets and reporters show greater consideration and a responsible attitude toward the national team and players to prevent similar situations from recurring," it added.

Despite the disruption off the pitch, South Korea’s campaign has continued positively, with Hong Myung-bo’s side opening their World Cup with a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic, placing them among the early leaders in Group A.

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