'He has lied': Luis Figo asks for Gianni Infantino's resignation amid FIFA World Cup share chaos

New Delhi:

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been the talk of the town for quite some time now; with the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, reports emerged that Infantino had plans to expand the World Cup to 64 teams from the 48 that played in the 2026 edition.

He invited controversy after it became known that the FIFA president wanted to sell stakes, which would end up giving private investors a share in ticketing and marketing. Across the globe, various football associations backed down and released statements against the move, expressing their concerns.

Reflecting on the same, legendary former Portuguese footballer Luis Figo took centre stage and spoke up against Infantino. He demanded his resignation, claiming that Infantino had lied to his peers to save his position.

“None of this comes as a surprise when you consider the litany of abuses he has inflicted on football’s reputation; from suspending and reversing disciplinary decisions to breaking the laws of the game over a half-time show, nothing gets in the way of pleasing his friends,” Figo told the Daily Telegraph.

"He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve. He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the Fifa Peace Prize winner. It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now,” he added.

Club season looms on the horizon around Infantino’s controversy

Speaking of the football schedule, with the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the club season is rolling around. The top five leagues will start once more as sides from all over the world take on each other in hopes of getting their hands on their respective league titles.

It is worth noting that the highly anticipated Premier League makes its return on August 21, and it could be interesting to see which sides come out on top at the end of the season.

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