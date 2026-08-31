Has Enzo Fernandez already played his last game for Chelsea amid transfer rumours? Head coach reveals

Chelsea has gotten off to a stellar start to their Premier League campaign. Under new head coach Xabi Alonso, the side has managed to win both of their matches and sit in third place in the standings after two brilliant performances in the league.

Over the two matches, one of the biggest things that Chelsea fans have noticed has been the absence of Enzo Fernandez. In the last two matches, Fernandez has been missing from Chelsea’s playing XI amid the transfer rumours of the star Argentine midfielder.

Speaking on the same, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso took centre stage and opened up about the situation around Enzo. He talked about how they are respecting the situation around Enzo, and this is why he has not included the midfielder in the squad for the last two games.

“Well, we’ll see. We want the best for the team, and that’s why we made the decision [not to involve Enzo Fernandez] against Luton and today. And anything that happens [with respect to his future], we need to be aware till Tuesday evening of what is going to develop,” Alonso was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“We are not sure, we are preparing for all the scenarios. But I am sure that whatever happens, from Wednesday, we’ll have a good enough squad to compete in all the Premier League games,” he added.

Chelsea to take on Arsenal next

For their next game, Chelsea will be taking on Arsenal. One of the biggest games of the season, the arch-rivals will take on each other at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 6. Being the defending champions, Arsenal will hope to put in a good showing against Chelsea.

On the other hand, Chelsea look like a completely transformed team under Xabi Alonso, registering brilliant wins in their first two games of the season. Arsenal, on the other hand, have only played one game in the season so far and have won the clash. For their next game, Arsenal will take on Aston Villa; the teams will take on each other on September 1, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

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