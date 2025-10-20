Harry Maguire drops hint of leaving Manchester United after late-winner vs Liverpool Harry Maguire scored the winning goal in what could be his final Manchester United game at Anfield, ending seven years without a win there. Maguire explained that he is in his final year of his contract, and so, he felt relieved after finally winning the game at the iconic stadium.

Harry Maguire delivered a clutch performance at Anfield, scoring a late winner in Manchester United’s victory over Liverpool. The centre-back, who was recalled to the starting lineup by manager Ruben Amorim, justified his selection with a commanding defensive display and an 84th-minute header that secured a dramatic 2-1 win.

Amorim cited Maguire’s experience and strength in dealing with aerial threats as key reasons behind his inclusion, opting to place young defender Leny Yoro on the bench. Maguire was later named Player of the match and reflected emotionally on the moment, adding that it could be his final appearance at the iconic ground in a United shirt, especially with his contract entering its final year.

“I've been here seven years now, so it's been tough for the seven years not getting that win. It's been on my mind a little bit, to be honest. I'm in my last year now, so this could be the last time I played at Anfield for this club, so it's really important that I've come here and tick that one off because it has been playing on mind,” Maguire said.

The 31-year-old acknowledged the challenges of his time at United, particularly at Anfield, where he had previously endured difficult results.

“Time and time again. It has been a tough, tough, for me, seven years coming here. We’ve had a couple of draws in there and a couple of good performances, far too many negative ones. To get that win is so special for the fans. Not just the ones in the stadium, because if we could, we’d probably sell the whole stadium out,” he added.

Maguire explains his celebration

His celebration, an impromptu knee slide, captured the raw emotion of the moment. Speaking about that, the defender added that he should have instead run to Bruno Fernandes for the wonderful cross that he headed for the goal.

“To be honest, I didn’t know where I was in the stadium when I put it in. I knew I was onside. I just fancied doing the trademark knee slide. I should have probably gone to Bruno after the amazing assist he gave me. But when you’re in that moment, you don’t realise. But after I’d wheeled away to the other end, I felt like I needed to celebrate in front of the United fans,” he said.