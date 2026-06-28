Harry Kane breaks all-time record as England register 2-0 win over Panama after frustrating first half display

New York:

England eventually broke down a stubborn Panama side to win 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash, but Thomas Tuchel’s team were made to work far harder than expected after a frustrating goalless first half at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Despite dominating possession from the opening whistle, England struggled to find any real fluency in the final third. Panama defended with a compact, disciplined shape, denying space between the lines and forcing England into slow, predictable circulation. Harry Kane frequently dropped deep to try and connect play, but England’s attacking moves often broke down around the edge of the box.

Bukayo Saka had one of the better openings of the half with a low effort that failed to trouble the goalkeeper, while a series of overhit deliveries and rushed final passes summed up England’s lack of precision. Panama offered little going forward but succeeded in frustrating the favourites by keeping the score level at the break.

The breakthrough came early in the second half from a set piece. From Bukayo Saka’s corner in the 67th minute, Jude Bellingham scored the opening goal of the night. He was very clever to dodge the marker and just guided the ball inside the post. It was his second goal of the going tournament.

England played with more confidence after first goal

The goal, in the meantime, improved England’s aggression after the interval, as they began to move the Panama defence more quickly and force openings in tight spaces. The players played with greater confidence and control. Kane, who continued to drift into deeper areas to influence buildup play, soon got his reward.

The striker finished with a close-range header after another flowing attacking sequence, scoring his 11th World Cup goal and moving past Gary Lineker to become England’s highest scorer in World Cup history.

Panama attempted to respond but lacked the attacking quality to seriously trouble England’s defence. The final stages were managed efficiently by Tuchel’s side, who slowed the game down and retained possession to secure a comfortable finish after finally breaking the deadlock.

While the result ensures England maintain strong momentum heading into the knockout rounds, the first-half performance will serve as a reminder of the challenges they still face when breaking down deep, well-organised defensive teams.

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