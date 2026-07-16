Harry Kane believes 'England played good', defends Thomas Tuchel's strategies after defeat to Argentina

Atlanta:

England suffered a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semi-final in Atlanta. They were leading till the 85th minute, but the next seven minutes stunned the Thomas Tuchel side, who conceded two late goals. The England coach made three defensive substitutions in the second half of the game, which was highly controversial as the Three Lions planned to park the bus, but the move didn’t go well at all.

Notably, Anthony Gordon had fired England ahead in the 55th minute and England controlled much of the contest before Tuchel reshaped his side after the second-half hydration break. The England manager introduced defensive reinforcements, including Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O'Riley, as his team attempted to protect their narrow advantage rather than extend it.

The tactical switch allowed Argentina to gain control of the closing stages. Enzo Fernandez equalised with a stunning long-range strike in the 86th minute before Lautaro Martinez headed home Lionel Messi's cross deep into stoppage time to complete the comeback and send the defending champions into the World Cup final.

Meanwhile, despite the criticism surrounding England's conservative approach, captain Harry Kane insisted the players had not been instructed to sit back after taking the lead.

“Gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone – the team, the staff, the fans. We played a good game, the large majority of it. When we went 1-0 up, we seemed to try and hold on, which at this level is not enough. We played a good game, the large majority of it,” Kane said after the final whistle.

Couldn’t quite get the momentum back: Kane

Kane admitted the defeat was difficult to accept after England's run to the last four. The England skipper also rejected suggestions that Tuchel had instructed his players to defend their lead.

“So, just gutted because we've worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, blood, sweat, tears. To fall short is just gutting. When we went ahead the messaging was to go again and get another goal. Then once they scored their two goals, the instruction was to try and find something, but we couldn't quite get the momentum back in the game,” Kane said.

The defeat ended England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966. Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday's final, while England will meet France in the third-place playoff.

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