Hansi Flick to takeover as Germany coach after Euro 2020

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Hansi Flick.

Hansi Flick, who has stepped down as Bayern Munich manager at the end of the season, will be taking over as Germany national team coach from Joachim Low after Euro 2020. German football federation (DFB) announced.

"It's all gone surprisingly quickly, but I am very happy to be Germany coach from the autumn," said Flick, 56, after signing a three-year contract to succeed Loew.

"I am hugely excited, because I see the class of players, and especially young players, which we have in Germany."

Fick served as Low's assistant coach during Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning coach and was favourite for the role. Low will be leaving after serving as coach of the national team for 15 years.

"He was top of my wish list from the very start," said national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

Flick, on the other hand, took from Niko Kovac as Bayern manager midseason after Kovac had a miserable outing with the team. Flick then led the team to their historic second treble by the end of the season in 2020.