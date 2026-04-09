Hansi Flick slams referee decisions after Atletico Madrid thump Barcelona in Champions League meeting

New Delhi:

The first legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals have concluded. With Bayern Munich and Arsenal registering victories on day 1, day 2 did not prove to be as fruitful for FC Barcelona and Liverpool. FC Barcelona took on arch-rivals Atletico Madrid.

The two sides met at the Camp Nou, and it was Atletico Madrid who emerged victorious, registering a 0-2 victory. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico, with Alexander Sorloth doubling the lead in the 70th minute, helping his side register the victory.

It is worth noting that Barcelona had Pau Curbarsi receive a red card, and the moment was highlighted by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. He also talked about the moment when Marc Pubill handled the ball after a goal kick, but VAR had no say in the matter.

“I don’t know about Cubarsí’s sending off, it could be red or it couldn’t be. I’m not sure if he touches him enough. The ball was behind them. But the situation in which they touch the ball with their hand in the area and I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t come in. It’s normal to make mistakes, but this type of situation, why do we have VAR? It should be a penalty and a second yellow, red,” Hansi Flick was quoted as saying by football Espana.

Flick opened up on the upcoming leg

It is worth noting that for the second leg, Barcelona will travel to Madrid, as the two sides will lock horns on April 15. After reflecting on the clash, Flick revealed that they are not going to give up and rate their chances in the second leg.

“They scored two goals and had a lot of quality. The first goal, we have to defend better, we received the red card and then the goal. We lost but we had very good chances. We’re not going to give up. I think we had a lot of options,” Flick said.

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