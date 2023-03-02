Messi, we're waiting for you: Gunmen leave threatening message for legendary player

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi in action

Gunmen opened fire at a supermarket owned by legendary footballer Lionel Messi's in-laws on Thursday. They left a threatening note for Argentina's star player when the incident took place in Argentina's third-largest city.

Nobody was injured in the attack that took place in the morning at the Unico supermarket in Rosario, owned by the family Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Messi. According to police, it is unclear why they targeted Messi.

What was the entire incident?

Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into a Unico branch in the early hours, and left a message on a piece of cardboard that read, “Messi, we're waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you.”

Messi who is a captain of the national team that won last year's World Cup for Argentina for the first time in 36 years has not yet commented. He currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and spends much of his time overseas, though he often visits Rosario.

Who is Javkin? What did he say about the incident?

Javkin is a center-left politician in opposition to the ruling Peronist coalition. He appeared to throw suspicion of complicity for the attack on both criminal gangs and federal security officials.

"I doubt everyone, even those who are supposed to protect us,” Javkin said in an interview with a local radio station.

“Where are the ones who need to take care of us?” Javkin said. “It's clear that those who have the weapons and have the possibility of investigating the criminals aren't doing it, and it's very easy for any gang to carry out something like this.

(Inputs from PTI)

