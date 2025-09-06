Grimsby Town fielded ineligible player against Manchester United, FA announce punishment Grimsby Town were handed a £20,000 fine for fielding an ineligible player in their League Cup match against Manchester United. There were talks about replay and expulsions, but the EFL authority dismissed it. They will now play Sheffield Wednesday in the third round.

Grimsby Town shocked the football world with a stunning win over Manchester United in the League Cup. The Ruben Amorim-coached side was expected to win their first game of the season against Grimsby, but the fourth division club handed the Red Devils an utter humiliation at Blundell Park. The hosts took a lead in the 22nd minute of the match, thanks to a goal from Charles Vernam. Eight minutes later, they made it 2-0, courtesy of a brilliant goal from Tyrell Warren.

United seemed clueless for a while, and the horror of the 2024-25 season grew in the minds of the players and the fans, but they didn’t go without a fight. Bryan Mbeumo pulled one back in the 75th minute of the game, and in the dying minutes, Harry Maguire levelled things as the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. The game went to the penalties, where United were handed a crushing defeat, which forced Amorim to even consider leaving the club.

EFL’s statement on Grimsby’s mistake

Meanwhile, after the game ended, it came to notice that Grimsby fielded an ineligible player against United. They signed Clarke Oduor in a loan agreement and played him against the Red Devils, but unfortunately, he wasn’t registered for the match. It put the Mariners in the hot water, but fortunately for them, Grimsby won’t have to play a revised tie against United.

The cup authority announced that Grimbsy have been handed a fine of £20,000. They will have to pay £10,000 immediately, and the remaining amount needs to be paid before the end of the season. Since no replays or expulsions were considered, Grimbsy can now go to face Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the League Cup.

“The club has since implemented several actions to prevent a similar occurrence in the future. The club will be liable for the suspended sum of £10,000, if they were to again field an ineligible player in any league competition between now and the end of Season 2025/26,” the EFL said in a statement.