Golden Boot Race: Messi vs Mbappe to take center stage with Giroud, Alvarez also in running for prize asset

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will come to an end on Sunday (December 18) as Argentina and France take center stage. While the eyes of the world are cast upon who will win the World Cup, there are individual honours as well that will attract the attention of the fans. The Golden Boot award, given to the highest scorer in the tournament will have a tight battle as both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bye for the honours with five goals each to their name.

Messi vs Mbappe battle for Golden Boot

Both Messi and Mbappe have been in brilliant form for their country as they now battle for the ultimate World Cup glory along with the Golden Boot. The Argentine talisman has 5 goals to his name while he also missed a penalty in the group stage that could have seen him clear of the Frenchman Mbappe. Messi has never won the Golden Boot and could claim the prize if Mbappe does not score or assist in the final.

On the flip side, Mbappe will have to assist at least one goal in the final to stand a chance to win the Golden Boot as he too resides on five goals. However, it is the assist that will decide the fate of the Golden Boot in case both Mbappe and Messi end up on the same tally of goals. If this is the case, then Messi will claim the prize as he has three assists compared to Mbappe’s two.

Golden Boot Race

Lionel Messi – 5 goals

Kylian Mbappe – 5 goals

Olivier Giroud – 4 goals

Julian Alvarez – 4 goals

Giroud and Alvarez in running as well

Both Messi and Mbappe’s teammates, Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud are also in the running for the Golden Boot as they reside on four goals each. If either player ends up scoring a brace or a hat-trick, he will be certain to win the Golden Boot. Both Giroud and Alvarez are on four goals each in the tournament and will look to claim the big prize along with the ultimate prize of World Cup glory.

