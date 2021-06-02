Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Germany vs Denmark International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch GER vs DEN Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

Germany vs Denmark International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch GER vs DEN Live Online

In a bid to prepare for the upcoming Euro 2020, 2014 World Cup winner Germany will take in first of the two friendlies on Wednesday late night with Denmark being their first rival. As they gear up to face France in their opening group stage match against France in Euro 2020 on June 15, the match will be Germany's chance of gaining some winning momentum as their last international match was an unexpected 1-2 defeat against minnows North Macedonia on April 1. Not to forget, that a 0-6 thrashing to Spain earlier has earned outgoing coach Joachim Low further criticism. GER vs DEN match details below:

When is Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match?

The Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match will take place on Thursday (Wednesday night), June 6.

What are the timings of Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match?

The Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match?

The Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match will be played at the Tivoli Neu stadium in Innsbruck, Austria.

Which TV channel will broadcast Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match?

The Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match will be telecasted on Sony Six/Sony Six HD.

Where can you live stream Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match?

The Germany vs Denmark International Friendly match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV in India.