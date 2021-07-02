Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Germany's Toni Kroos announces retirement from international football

Germany's Toni Kroos announced his retirement from international football on Friday, after the side's run in the Euro 2020 ended with a round-of-16 defeat to England.

Kroos took to his official Twitter account to announce his retirement from Germany. In his statement, Kroos wrote that he had wished to end his international career with the Euro title, while adding that he had already made up his mind to call time on his career after the continental tournament.

"I've played for Germany 106 times. There won't be another time. I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end," wrote Kroos.

"I had made the decision to quit after this tournament for a long time. It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years. In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven years.

"And moreover, as a husband and dad, I would also like to be there for my wife and three children."

Kroos further thanked the supporters and critics for "extra motivation" during his international career.

"It was a great honour for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long period of time. I did it with pride and passion.

"Thanks to all fans and supporters who carried and supported me with their applause and cheers. And thanks to all the critics for their extra motivation."

The midfielder represented Germany in 106 matches, scoring 17 goals. He was a key member of the German squad which won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Kroos, 31, will continue to play in club football, where he represents Spanish giants Real Madrid.