New Delhi:

Germany kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2062 campaign by taking on Curacao. The two sides met at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 14th, and while many anticipated Germany to register a dominant victory, the side did just that, blowing Curaçao out of the stadium.

Germany opened the scoring with Felix Nmecha scoring a brilliant goal in the 6th minute of the game. Germany then went after their opponents from the get-go, attacking them left and right. However, Curacao found a moment of inspiration in between.

Doing the unthinkable, Curacao brought joy to the fans chanting in the stadium by equalising as Livano Comenencia scored an excellent goal in the 21st minute of the game. With Curacao having equalised, Germany went to the attack once more, and Curacao simply could not keep up with the 2014 champions. Niko Schlotterbeck doubled Germany’s lead through a corner in the 38th minute.

Furthermore, Kai Havertz scored a comfortable penalty at the stroke of halftime. Going into the second half was when Germany shifted into another gear altogether. With the second half beginning, Jamal Musiala made it five, with Nathaniel Brown making it six in the 68th minute. Furthermore, Deniz Undav, who came on as a substitute, scored in the 78th minute, alongside Kai Havertz, who completed his brace in the 88th minute as Germany registered a 7-1 victory.

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Germany to take on Ivory Coast next

With a comfortable victory against Curacao secured, Germany will continue their FIFA World Cup campaign by taking on Ivory Coast. The two sides will take on each other on June 21 at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

It is worth noting that Ivoy Coast will be kicking off their tournament by taking on Equador. The two sides are slated to meet on June 15 in Philadelphia, and the side will be hoping to put in a good showing as they take on a relatively tough opponent in Ecuador.

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