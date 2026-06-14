June 14, 2026
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GER vs CUW FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Germany look for dominant start to the tournament

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for the 2014 champions, Germany, to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The side takes on Curacao in their first game of the tournament. The two sides will meet at the Houston Stadium in Houston for the clash.

Jamal Musiala and Nathaniel Brown
Jamal Musiala and Nathaniel Brown Image Source : AP
Houston:

Germany finally kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The side will be taking on Curacao at the Houston Stadium in Houston, and the team will hope to put in a good showing. Coming on the back of good form, and a stacked squad, Germany will be hoping for a positive result here. However, with several upsets already being registered, the side will not be taking their opponents lightly tonight, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. 

Germany are playing Manuel Neuer in goal with Tah and Niko as the centre backs. Kimmich and Brown will be the full backs. Pavlovic stars in the midfield with Sane, Havertz, Musiala, and Wirtz in the attacking positions.

Playing XIs:

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown, Pavlovic, Nmecha, Sané, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz.

Curacao: Room, Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville, Bacuna, Comenenica, Bacuna, Chong, Hansen, Locadia. 

 

Live updates :GER vs CUW FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Germany look for dominant start to the tournament

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  • 10:19 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Germany looking to get off to stellar start

    With Germany taking on Curacao, it is clear that the Germans are being looked at as the favourites. The side will look to put in a dominant performance and get off to a great start to the torunament. 

  • 10:13 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XI!

    Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown, Pavlovic, Nmecha, Sané, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz.

    Curacao: Room, Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville, Bacuna, Comenenica, Bacuna, Chong, Hansen, Locadia.

  • 10:08 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to out live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 clahs between Germany and Curacao! The two sides meet tonight at the Houston Stadium, and an exciting game is on the cards here!

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