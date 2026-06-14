GER vs CUW FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Germany look for dominant start to the tournament

Houston:

Germany finally kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The side will be taking on Curacao at the Houston Stadium in Houston, and the team will hope to put in a good showing. Coming on the back of good form, and a stacked squad, Germany will be hoping for a positive result here. However, with several upsets already being registered, the side will not be taking their opponents lightly tonight, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Germany are playing Manuel Neuer in goal with Tah and Niko as the centre backs. Kimmich and Brown will be the full backs. Pavlovic stars in the midfield with Sane, Havertz, Musiala, and Wirtz in the attacking positions.

Playing XIs:

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown, Pavlovic, Nmecha, Sané, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz.

Curacao: Room, Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville, Bacuna, Comenenica, Bacuna, Chong, Hansen, Locadia.