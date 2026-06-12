From skull fracture and loss of father to dream World Cup outing, Mexico star Raul Jimenez leaves huge impact

New Delhi:

Mexico star Raul Jimenez battled a life-threatening skull fracture and a brain injury six years ago. He carried the grief of his father's demise in March 2026. And he had a dream outing in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Jimenez, who plays for the EFL Championship club Wolves, suffered a horrific injury that could have ended his life. That happened in 2020 when he was still a part of Wolverhampton and had a massive collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz. That injury left him unconscious on the pitch and in urgent need of medical treatment.

The skull fracture and the brain injury could have ended his life, but after eight months of recovery, he returned for the Wolves. There was a period of grief in the striker's life when he lost his father in March this year.

Jimenez gets emotional after World Cup goal

However, he seemingly paid tribute to his father after scoring his first-ever World Cup goal for Mexico. He got a brilliant cross from Roberto Alvarado when he was just a few feet away from the goal as he thudded a header past the South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and into the back of the net.

The goal doubled the Javier Aguirre men's lead into the contest in the 67th minute and more or less nailed the final coffin as the Bafana Bafana were already a man down after losing Yaya Sithole at the start of the second half. Jimenez broke down in tears and gestured his hands to the sky in what was a clear tribute to his late father. Watch the Video here.

Jimenez's first goal of World Cup powers Mexico to win

This was Jimenez's first goal of the FIFA World Cup, having netted one in his fourth World Cup appearance. He was part of the Mexican team in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups but could not score one until the wait ended at the Mexico City Stadium in front of his home fans in the tournament opener in 2026.

Mexico outclassed South Africa in the opener in a game that was marred by second-half red cards. Two South African players - Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off before Mexico captain Cesar Montes was sent down the tunnel at the Estadio Azteca. Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament after pouncing on a big error from South African goalkeeper Williams in the ninth minute before Jimenez's strike sealed the deal.

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