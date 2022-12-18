From Messi to Mbappe to Bounou, here are contenders for FIFA World Cup 2022 prestigious prizes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Top contenders to win FIFA WC's big awards in 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is about to conclude as fans around the world wait for a team to lift the ultimate glory in football. Argentina and France are gearing up for the one final dance in Qatar as history awaits them at the Lusail Stadium. In the tournament, there have been various stars across the teams who have caught the fans in awe with their jaw-dropping performances and are likely to get the prestigious honours.

Top contenders for Golden Boot

The race for the Golden Boot is as exciting as ever as the top 4 players in the tally are interspersed in the two finalists- Argentina and France. The award goes to a player who scores more goals than others.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe- Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe have 5 goals each to their name and are on top of the tally. Messi is leading the tally as he has more assists than Mbappe. The Argentine forward has 3 assists, while the Frenchman has 2. If both remain tied, the player who provided more assists will take the prize home.

Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud- Argentina's Julian Alvarez and France's Olivier Giroud are tied with four goals each. They are just behind the pair of Messi and Mbappe and can win the prize if they produce some goals.

Top contenders for Golden Glove

The Golden Glove award is awarded to the best goalkeeper of the tournament. There have been some goalkeepers, who have been like a wall in front of the goal and have helped their team in the tournament.

1. Yassine Bounou- Probably the biggest contender for the Golden Glove award. Morocco's Yassine Bounou on numerous occasions has kept some of the World's best attackers at bay. Till the semifinal of the ongoing event, Bounou's Morocco was the only team to not concede even a single goal from an opposition player.

2. Dominik Livaković- Croatian wall Dominik Livaković has been part of two penalty-winning matches. He was instrumental in Croatia's penalty wins over Japan in the round of 16 and Brazil in the quarters. Livaković saved three shots out of four in the match against Japan and two in four shots against the giants' Brazil.

3. Emiliano Martínez- Argentina's 30-year-old Emiliano Martínez has been part of one penalty shootout, where he held the Netherlands in the quarters. Martínez set the tone in the penalty shootouts against the Netherlands as he saved the first two shots, helping Argentina grab a big advantage in a high-voltage game.

Top contenders for Golden ball

The Golden ball award goes to the best player of the tournament. There have been many players, who have been torchbearers for their teams.

1. Lionel Messi- The Argentina skipper has rewinded the clock back with his scintillating goals and mouthwatering assists in the tournament. He has scored on crucial stages including when he broke the deadlock against Mexico in a do-or-a-die group game. The 35-year-old became Argentina's leading goalscorer in all FIFA World Cups when he went past Gabriel Batistuta after scoring his 11th goal in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

2. Kylian Mbappe- Another destructive candidate to take the Golden boot is Frenchman Mbappe. He scored multiple goals in crucial moments against Poland (round of 16) and Denmark (group game) to draw curtains on the game. Mbappe has been a nemesis for any defending side in this tournament.

3. Yassine Bounou- The Moroccan goal-saver Bounou is yet another candidate for the prestigious award. He has been the cornerstone of Morocco's journey to the semis and has kept 4 clean sheets (excluding an own goal against Canada).

