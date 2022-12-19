From Golden Boot to Golden Ball, players to win all prestigious prizes at FIFA World Cup 2022

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mbappe and Messi in action

Argentina defeated France on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. Legendary Lionel Messi finally became the world champion by winning his final game of the tournament at the Lusail Stadium.

In the tournament, there have been various stars across the teams who have caught the fans in awe with their jaw-dropping performances and are likely to get the prestigious honours.

Golden Boot Award

The award goes to a player who scores the most number of goals.

The race for the Golden Boot was as exciting as ever as the top two players before the final were the star players from France and Argentina. Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe were tied at 5 goals each to their name and were on the top of the tally.

The winner: Kylian Mbappe

While Messi scored two goals in the final, Mbappe became the first player in the history of the tournament to score a hat trick in the final and became the player with the most goals and the golden boot winner.

Messi's final tally of goals: 7

Mbappe's final tally of goals: 8

Golden Glove Award

The Golden Glove award is awarded to the best goalkeeper of the tournament. There have been some brilliant goalkeepers, who have guided their teams to victory.

The race was between Morocco's Yassine Bounou, Croatia's Dominik Livakovic, and Argentina's Emiliano Martínez.

The winner: Emiliano Martinez

Argentina's 30-year-old Emiliano Martinez has been part of two penalty shootouts, where he held the Netherlands in the quarters and against France in the final. He played a crucial role in Argentina's 4-2 win on penalties against France and won the award.

Golden ball Award

The Golden ball award goes to the best player of the tournament. There have been many players, who have been torchbearers for their teams.

The players who were in contention to win this award were Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Yassine Bounou.

The winner: Lionel Messi

The Argentina skipper has been brilliant with his goals and assists in the tournament. He has scored on crucial stages including when he broke the deadlock against Mexico in a do-or-a-die group game. The 35-year-old became Argentina's leading goalscorer in all FIFA World Cups when he went past Gabriel Batistuta after scoring his 11th goal in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

By getting the golden ball, Messi became the first player in the world to receive the award twice.

Another award known as the Young Player Award was presented to Enzo Fernandez of Argentina

