Frankfurt overpower Monchengladbach in Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt rallied back and handed Borussia Monchengladbach their fourth straight defeat after Daichi Kamada provided the winner on the road in the 16th round of action in Bundesliga.

The hosts caught the best possible start as the 'Foals' opened the scoring with their first chance of the game after Joe Scally's lay-up by header allowed Florian Neuhaus to slot home from 14 meters in the 6th minute, on Wednesday night.

The early goal calmed the flow of the game as goalscoring opportunities remained a rare occurrence for most of the first half.

Monchengladbach controlled possession but was only able to create a half-chance through Alassane Plea in the 26th minute, reports Xinhua.

Although Frankfurt posed absolutely no threat, the "Eagles" were able to level the scores against the run of the game as Borussia defender Denis Zakaria lost the ball near the penalty area before Jesper Lindstrom squared to Rafael Santos Borre, who made no mistake to tap home from close range in the dying seconds of the first half.

Frankfurt grabbed a fairy tale start into the second half as Lindstrom had all time and space to turn the tides with 50 minutes gone.

The lead didn't last long though as Danny da Costa fouled Kouadio Kone inside the box. Ramy Bensebaini kept his cool and converted the subsequent penalty into the bottom right corner to restore parity in the 54th minute.

Frankfurt remained unimpressed and responded straight away as Kamada danced through Monchengladbach's territory and traded passes with Borre before beating custodian Yann Sommer into the far post corner.

The visitors gained momentum and had several chances through Lindstrom, who even rattled the woodwork at the hour mark.

Monchengladbach sparked to life in the 70th minute when Tuta received his marching orders after a second yellow card.

The"Foals" pressed frenetically for the equalizer, but Frankfurt's defense stood firm to secure all three points.

"It is an undeserved defeat. I have seen a team that have to lead at least 2-0 in the first half and then we get ourselves into trouble," Borussia head coach Adi Hutter said.

"We had problems to gain a foothold into the game in the first half. We only got back into the game with the 1-1 equalizer before the break. In the end we defended the win with a big heart," Eintracht head coach Oliver Glasner said.

With the result, Eintracht climbed to eighth meanwhile Monchengladbach stay in 13th in the Bundesliga table