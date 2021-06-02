Image Source : GETTY IMAGES France vs Wales International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch FRA vs WAL Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

France vs Wales International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch FRA vs WAL Live Online

France and Wales kick off their Euro 2020 preparations on Wednesday when they go head-to-head in a friendly battle at Nice's Allianz Riviera. Les Bleus finished top of qualifying Group H to book their tickets at this summer's tournament, while Wales took second spot in Group E to qualify for the second time in a row.

France had a near-perfect Euro 2020 qualifying round with eight wins on the trot until they suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Turkey following 1-1 draw with the Crescent-Stars represented the only blips. FRA vs WAL match details below:

When is France vs Wales International Friendly match?

France vs Wales International Friendly match will take place on Thursday (Wednesday night), June 6.

What are the timings of France vs Wales International Friendly match?

France vs Wales International Friendly match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is France vs Wales International Friendly match?

France vs Wales International Friendly match will be played at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

Which TV channel will broadcast France vs Wales International Friendly match?

France vs Wales International Friendly match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD.

Where can you live stream France vs Wales International Friendly match?

France vs Wales International Friendly match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV in India.