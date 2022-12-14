Wednesday, December 14, 2022
     
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch match on TV, online

FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch France vs Morocco match in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2022 13:56 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch match on TV, online in India

A place in the World Cup final will be up for grabs as defending champions France take on Morocco in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022. With history on the cards this contest will be the first time an African nation steps on the field for World Cup semifinal. Ahead of the big contest and a place in the final up for grabs here are all the live streaming details of the match.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between France vs Morocco:

  • When is the France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022?

The France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on Thursday, December 15 in India and Wednesday, December 14 as per local time.

  • Where will the France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 be held?

The France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 wil be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

  • When will the France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 begin?

The France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 will start at 12:30 AM on Thursday (December 15). 

  • Where can we watch the France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast of France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. 

  • Where can we watch the France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming of the France vs Morocco second semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

France vs Morocco Head to Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides at the competitive level which will go down in the history books. In the previous 11 meetings between the sides, all have come in friendly encounters and friendly cup matches. It is worth noting that the two teams will meet for the first time in 15 years, having last crossed paths in November 2007 in a 2-2 friendly meeting.

The only win for Morocco in the fixture came in the 1963 A vs B competition when they edged the French side 2-1. Since then they have shared three draws, including one in their previous meeting. Before the 2007 meeting, Morocco lost five consecutive matches and will be in search of their first win over the opposition in 59 years.

Competition Matches France Wins Morocco Wins Draw
Overall  11 7 1 3
At World Cup - - - -

Knockout stage results

France

R16 – France 3-1 Poland

Quarterfinal – England 1-2 France

Morocco

R16 – Morocco 0-0 Spain (Morocco won 3-0 on penalties)

Quarterfinal – Morocco 1-0 Portugal

Suspensions

France- None

Morocco – Walid Cheddira

 

