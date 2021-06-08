Image Source : GETTY IMAGES France vs Bulgaria International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch FRA vs BUL Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

France vs Bulgaria International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch FRA vs BUL Live Online

When is France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match?

Didier Deschamps will have one final chance to take look at his France setup, when they take on Bulgaria on Tuesday in the final friendly before UEFA Euro 2020. With just over one week remaining before the start of the European Championships, current world champions France will be hoping to make the final few experiments, when they play hosts to Bulgaria on Tuesday, in an international friendly. FRA vs BUL match details below:

France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match will take place on Tuesday (Wednesday morning), June 8.

What are the timings of France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match?

France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match will start at 12:40 AM IST.

Where is France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match?

France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match will be played at the Estadio Municipal Butarque in Leganes, Spain.

Which TV channel will broadcast France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match?

France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD.

Where can you live stream France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match?

France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD) in India.