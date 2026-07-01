France thump Sweden 3-0, register dominant victory to book RO16 berth

EAST RUTHERFORD:

France put forth an exceptional performance against Sweden in the round of 32 stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides met in New Jersey and as many expected France to blow through Sweden, the 2018 champions did just that and managed to register a 3-0 victory.

In-form star forward Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for his side in the 45th minute just before the second half. Furthermore, Bradley Barcola scored the second goal for France in the 53rd minute.

Additionally, the Olise-Mbappe duo continued to impress as Olise assisted Mbappe’s second goal of the game in the 74th minute as France defeated Sweden 3-0 and eliminated them from the tournament.

With the win, France has qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup, where they will be taking on Paraguay. The 2018 champions will not be taking the upcoming game lightly, considering that Paraguay will be coming into the clash on the back of a magnificent win against four-time winners Germany.

Didier Deschamps had expressed his confidence ahead of Sweden clash

Before the clash against Sweden, France head coach Didier Deschamps had come forward and talked about how confident he was in his team’s ability to defeat Sweden and revealed the role of staying confident under pressure and playing like they mean to go on.

"Even before the tournament, we were among the favourites. Based on how we have played in our three matches [three wins], I do not think that opinion has changed. Our goal is to stay confident. Now, we are going into a new phase. Even though we have never taken nine points from the group stage, it does not give us any extra advantage,” Deschamps was quoted as saying by mid-day.

"It is part of the game, and the players compete to win and know that there are no second chances. With their clubs, there are qualification phases where you still have a safety net,” he added.

With the clash against Paraguay next, it could be interesting to see how France approaches their next game and what changes they can make in the squad to ensure a similar result.

Also Read: