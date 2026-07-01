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FRA vs SWE FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France look to continue winning momentum in RO32 clash

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for yet another round of 32 clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. France will be taking on Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium as both sides aim to book their tickets to the round of 16.

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe
Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe Image Source : AP
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.:

France is taking on Sweden in the round of 32 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides meet at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, and both sides will be hoping to put in their best performance in hopes of reaching the round of 16. It is worth noting that France qualified for the round of 32 after finishing atop their group ahead of Norway, and the 2018 champions will be aiming for yet another good showing in the crucial game. 

As for Sweden, the side finished in third place in its group and qualified as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament, and taking on France could prove to be a huge task for the side but they would aim to go for the upset. 

 

 

Live updates :FRA vs SWE FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France look to continue winning momentum in RO32 clash

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  • 2:10 AM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026! Tonight, we have France taking on Sweden in the round of 32! The two sides are meeting in East Rutherford, New Jersey as an exciting clash awaits. 

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