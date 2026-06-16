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  4. FRA vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Jackson hits the post, Senegal dominate on counters
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FRA vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Jackson hits the post, Senegal dominate on counters

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

France begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Senegal in a Group I clash at MetLife Stadium. Kylian Mbappe leads a star-studded French lineup, while Sadio Mane headlines Senegal’s attack as the African side looks to recreate its famous 2002 upset.

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Sadio Mane (right)
Kylian Mbappe (left) and Sadio Mane (right) Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

France open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in a Group I clash that revives memories of the famous 2002 upset, when the African side shocked the then-defending champions. The match, staged at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, comes with both teams fielding their strongest elevens as the official lineups are confirmed.

France line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Mike Maignan in goal, a back four of Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Theo Hernandez. Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot anchor midfield, while Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue support Kylian Mbappe in attack. The Didier Deschamps side benched N’Golo Kante, which was slightly surprising. 

Senegal, in the meantime, respond in a compact 4-3-3, with Edouard Mendy in goal and a defence led by Kalidou Koulibaly. Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye provide midfield structure, while Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Jackson lead the attacking line.

France enter as clear favourites after reaching back-to-back World Cup finals, but coach Deschamps has already warned against complacency. Senegal, coached by Pape Thiaw, arrive with pace, discipline and physicality, aiming to disrupt France’s rhythm and exploit transitions. They played some phenomenal football in the AFCON earlier in the year and eventually won the tournament, beating Morocco in the final. However, the result was altered later for off-field reasons.

They will be determined to prove themselves on the biggest stage and what better than to repeat the heroics of 2002. 

 

Live updates :FRA vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE:

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  • 12:59 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 25: Jackson hits the post

    Diouf dispossesses Mbappe and quickly releases Jackson on the opposite flank. The forward drives into space and unleashes a left-footed effort that crashes against the base of the post, with Senegal coming agonisingly close to taking the lead. Senegal earned a corner, but failed to produce anything meaningful. Hydration break has been called. 

  • 12:56 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 23:

    First corner for France and they take it short. They failed to create any sort of threat as Senegal attempted a counterattack, which was easily dealt with by the Senegalese defenders. 

  • 12:55 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 19:

    Ousmane Dembele has a pop from the edge of the box, but his strike doesn't get anywhere near the goal before it's blocked by a senegal defender. France are moving the ball with sharp intensity, making it difficult for Senegal to settle defensively.

  • 12:51 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 16:

    France are zipping the ball around with real tempo, forcing Senegal to chase and react. The wide areas are proving particularly effective, stretching the opposition defence, while the runs beyond the back line are creating promising openings for Les Bleus.

  • 12:47 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 12: Another loose touch from Mbappe

    Mbappe has now received the ball in dangerous positions on the half-turn twice, but on both occasions, he has been unable to make the most of the opportunity. France will expect more from their captain in those situations. They are slowly controlling the tempo of the game as more chances are expected. 

  • 12:44 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 11:

    11 minutes into the contest, France have struggled to advance beyond the halfway line. Their only meaningful break came when Mbappe was sent through on goal, but a heavy first touch allowed the opportunity to slip away. Senegal controlling so far. 

  • 12:42 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Senegal controlling, France pushing!

    Sarr breaks forward on the right flank after being picked out in space, but Upamecano tracks back quickly and shuts down the danger with a well-timed defensive intervention. France's attacking intent is already evident, with the side looking to stretch the pitch at every opportunity. The full-backs push high and wide, while Doue and Olise hug the touchlines, constantly offering passing options and trying to create space across the field.

  • 12:38 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute 4:

    Rabiot catches Mane with a raised boot while attempting to release Mbappe on the attack, prompting the referee to award a free kick to Senegal.

  • 12:35 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First corner of the night!

    Senegal were awarded the first corner of the night. The referee was unhappy with the player's involvement in the France box as he eventually awarded a foul to France following a foul on keeper Mike. 

  • 12:35 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First corner of the night!

    Senegal were awarded the first corner of the night. The referee was unhappy with the player's involvement in the France box as he eventually awarded a foul to France following a foul on keeper Mike. 

  • 12:33 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    We are underway in New Jersey!

    France vs Senegal is underway. The Blues are attacking from right to left and Senegal the other way. Team hurdles are done as France starts with the ball. 

  • 12:27 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the biggest highlight for Senegal tonight?

    Kalidou Koulibaly was doubtful for the World Cup opener vs France as he was dealing with an injury. However, the defender proved his fitness and is leading Senegal tonight in New Jersey. The country needs him to step up tonight to stop France's attacking prowess. 

  • 12:23 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the national anthems

    Both sets of teams have entered the ground. They have lined up for the national anthems. 

  • 12:19 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Which other World Cup record is Mbappe chasing?

    If Kylian Mbappe finds the net five times during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he will surpass Miroslav Klose’s tally of 16 goals and become the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer. The France captain currently sits on 12 World Cup goals. He's only 26, by the way. 

  • 12:13 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Road to FIFA World Cup 2026

    France cruised through UEFA Group D, suffering only one defeat in six matches while comfortably finishing ahead of Ukraine, Iceland and Azerbaijan to secure their place in North America.

    Senegal faced a sterner challenge in CAF Group B but remained unbeaten throughout the campaign. The African side accumulated 24 points to finish ahead of DR Congo, who eventually booked their World Cup spot through the playoffs. One of Senegal's defining moments came in September 2025, when a late strike from Pape Matar Sarr sealed a dramatic 3-2 away victory over Congo, a result that proved crucial in their successful qualification bid.

  • 12:08 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Head to head!

    Would you believe that Senegal lead the head-to-head battle vs France in the FIFA World Cup? They do. Senegal defeated then-defending champions France in the 2022 edition of the competition. They meet again in 2026 in New Jersey. 

    Head-to-head record:

    Matches: 1

    France wins: 0

    Senegal wins: 1

    Draws: 0

  • 12:05 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why is N'Golo Kante not in playing XI?

    Star midfielder N'Golo Kante will start the game from the bench as head coach Didier Deschamps didn't want to play a double pivot. The Blues already have Aurelien Tchouameni in the mix and Rabiot can provide the attacking threat, something that Kante might not. 

  • 12:01 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Don't take Senegal lightly!

    Senegal have Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila Sarr in the attacking department, which can wreak havoc against any opponent. If they manage to stay persistant, Senegal will have their opportunities to prove themselves tonight. 

  • 11:56 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Do France have the best attacking line-up?

    Imagine having Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue with Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marcus Thuram on the bench. In total, their market value is capped at nearly 800 million dollars. This has to be the most stacked attacking line-up in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • 11:52 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Beginning of the end!

    FIFA World Cup 2026 will be Didier Deschamps final tournament with France. After he took over the charge, France won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and finished as runners-up in 2022. Can they go the distance again before Deschamps says goodbye? The journey starts tonight. 

  • 11:48 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Can it be a historic night for Kylian Mbappe?

    France captain Kylian Mbappe is chasing records. He needs just two goals to become France's all-time highest goal-scorer, surpassing Oliver Giroud. With two goals, he can also be France's all-time leading goal-scorer in FIFA World Cups. 

  • 11:42 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Senegal Playing XI:

    Edouard Mendy (GK), Kalidou Koulibaly (C), Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Diouf, Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila Sarr.

  • 11:38 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France Playing XI:

    Mike Maignan (GK), Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (C), Michael Olise, Desire Doue.

  • 11:34 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It's France vs Senegal day!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between France and Senegal from the New Jersey Stadium. The kickoff is less than an hour away as both teams have already announced their playing XI. 

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