FRA vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Jackson hits the post, Senegal dominate on counters

New Delhi:

France open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in a Group I clash that revives memories of the famous 2002 upset, when the African side shocked the then-defending champions. The match, staged at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, comes with both teams fielding their strongest elevens as the official lineups are confirmed.

France line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Mike Maignan in goal, a back four of Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Theo Hernandez. Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot anchor midfield, while Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue support Kylian Mbappe in attack. The Didier Deschamps side benched N’Golo Kante, which was slightly surprising.

Senegal, in the meantime, respond in a compact 4-3-3, with Edouard Mendy in goal and a defence led by Kalidou Koulibaly. Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye provide midfield structure, while Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Jackson lead the attacking line.

France enter as clear favourites after reaching back-to-back World Cup finals, but coach Deschamps has already warned against complacency. Senegal, coached by Pape Thiaw, arrive with pace, discipline and physicality, aiming to disrupt France’s rhythm and exploit transitions. They played some phenomenal football in the AFCON earlier in the year and eventually won the tournament, beating Morocco in the final. However, the result was altered later for off-field reasons.

They will be determined to prove themselves on the biggest stage and what better than to repeat the heroics of 2002.