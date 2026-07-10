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  4. FRA vs MOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty, match remains 0-0 in first quarter
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FRA vs MOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty, match remains 0-0 in first quarter

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

France and Morocco will clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals in Boston, renewing their rivalry from the 2022 semi-finals. France enter as favourites, while Morocco aim to continue their impressive run after eliminating the Netherlands and Canada. Check live updates.

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi
Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi Image Source : AFP
Massachusetts:

France and Morocco will renew their World Cup rivalry when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, with a place in the last four at stake. Both sides negotiated difficult knockout ties, but the biggest match of their campaign will be played on the night of July 10 at the Boston Stadium in Massachusetts. 

France arrive as one of the tournament favourites after progressing with victories over Sweden and Paraguay, extending an impressive defensive record while relying on the attacking threat of captain Kylian Mbappe and a squad widely regarded as one of the deepest remaining in the competition. They won the competition in 2018 edition and played the final in 2022 and this time around, they are once again chasing the coveted trophy and will enter the match with growing confidence despite being tested in the Round of 16.

Morocco, meanwhile, continue to underline their status as one of the tournament's standout performers. The Atlas Lions advanced after eliminating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout before defeating Canada to reach the quarter-finals. Their disciplined defensive structure and rapid counter-attacking style have once again made them difficult opponents for higher-ranked teams. However, Ismail Saibari, who is ruled out with an injury, can bother the team heavily.

The fixture also revives memories of the sides' meeting in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. In that game, Les Blues won 2-0.

With a semi-final berth on the line, France will seek to justify their billing as favourites, while Morocco will attempt to produce another upset and continue a campaign that has already captured global attention. The winner will advance to face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals.

 

Live updates :FRA vs MOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: France vs Morocco score, commentary, highlights, playing XI, discussion

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  • 2:06 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ANOTHER FINE SAVE!

    Doue had his chance this time. He kept it low and Bounou stopped it by jumping to his left. Corner for France in the 36th minute of the game.

  • 2:04 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Dembele shoots wide!

    Right after the hydration break, Dembele had the first chance. He cut in from the right flank and shot it with his left foot. However, the ball went wide. France need to count their chances now. Too many opportunities already. 

  • 1:59 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    MBAPPE MISS PENALTY!

    Kylian Mbappe has missed the penalty. He hit on the left and Bounou jumped in the right direction. Very poor from the France captain. 

  • 1:56 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    PENALTY!

    Kylian Mbappe won a penalty in the 25th minute of the game. Mazraoui failed to get the ball and hit Mbappe instead. Easy call for the referee. 

  • 1:53 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Can Morocco's plan work?

    Morocco are dropping deep and trying to keep possession most of the time. France have been very fluid in that sense. Morocco might have to tune up their game to match France's intensity. Else, it could trouble them as the game progresses. 

  • 1:49 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Dembele heads wide

    Another chance for France. Desire Doue placed a cross inside the box in the 18th minute of the game. Ousmane Dembele headed it, but the ball went wide. It remains goalless for the time being. 

  • 1:47 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Free Kicks each for France and Morocco

    France won a free-kick in the 13th minute of the game. Ousmane Dembele takes it, but France failed to produce anything out of it. Morocco slowly built a counter, but France fouled this time. Achraf Hakimi takes the free kick and curls it over the post. 

  • 1:44 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France coming hard!

    France are coming hard at Morocco. They are playing mostly on the opponent's half as Mbappe has been extremely dangerous in the middle. He is trying to create something in the middle, but Morocco have been solid. 

  • 1:42 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France attack again

    Doue unleashes an effort from the edge of the box, but Diop holds firm to make the block, with the shot deflecting off the Moroccan defender. 

  • 1:37 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Five minutes in

    France have been a force to reckon with in the opening minutes. They are playing with much flair and have already put Morocco under presure. Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappe have had their chances so far, but the scoreline remains unchanged. 

  • 1:31 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action!

    Morocco kickoff the quarterfinal in Massachusetts. They are in their traditional red and green kit, while France are draped in white. They are playing in their away kit in the quaterfinal. 

  • 1:29 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Blow for Morocco

    Morocco will desperately miss the service of star performer Ismail Saibari, who has been ruled out of the quarterfinal clash. He suffered an injury during the Round of 32 and was forced to sub off in the first half. 

  • 1:26 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ayyoub Bouaddi sets new record!

    Only Pele has played in a FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at a younger age than Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi. At 18 years and 280 days, Bouaddi ranks second on the all-time list, with Pele having set the record at 17 years and 239 days against Wales in 1958.

  • 1:24 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the national anthems!

    France sing their national anthems first, which will be followed by Morocco. 

  • 1:22 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players walk out of the tunnel

    Both Morocco and France players walk out of the tunnel. Dei Dei by Shakira plays on the background with Peter Drury in commentary. The national anthems are up next. 

  • 1:14 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Morocco Playing XI:

    Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Soufiane Rahimi

  • 1:13 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France Playing XI:

     Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue Kylian Mbappe

  • 1:10 AM (IST)Jul 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The Quarterfinals begin!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the high-voltage clash between France and Morocco in the first quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both teams faced each other in the semi-finals of the 2022 edition, when France had the last laugh, winning 2-0. Can they repeat it, or Morocco can make it two semis in a row? Live action in 20 mins. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Kylian Mbappe France Morocco
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