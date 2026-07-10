FRA vs MOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty, match remains 0-0 in first quarter

Massachusetts:

France and Morocco will renew their World Cup rivalry when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, with a place in the last four at stake. Both sides negotiated difficult knockout ties, but the biggest match of their campaign will be played on the night of July 10 at the Boston Stadium in Massachusetts.

France arrive as one of the tournament favourites after progressing with victories over Sweden and Paraguay, extending an impressive defensive record while relying on the attacking threat of captain Kylian Mbappe and a squad widely regarded as one of the deepest remaining in the competition. They won the competition in 2018 edition and played the final in 2022 and this time around, they are once again chasing the coveted trophy and will enter the match with growing confidence despite being tested in the Round of 16.

Morocco, meanwhile, continue to underline their status as one of the tournament's standout performers. The Atlas Lions advanced after eliminating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout before defeating Canada to reach the quarter-finals. Their disciplined defensive structure and rapid counter-attacking style have once again made them difficult opponents for higher-ranked teams. However, Ismail Saibari, who is ruled out with an injury, can bother the team heavily.

The fixture also revives memories of the sides' meeting in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. In that game, Les Blues won 2-0.

With a semi-final berth on the line, France will seek to justify their billing as favourites, while Morocco will attempt to produce another upset and continue a campaign that has already captured global attention. The winner will advance to face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals.