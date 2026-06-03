Four Indian origin players set for FIFA World Cup 2026: Who are they, which country will they represent?

New Delhi:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will see four Indian heritage footballers feature in the marquee 48-nation tournament, slated to be played in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Among the four is New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh, who was born in Auckland to Punjabi parents. Indian football followers may remember him from the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, where he represented New Zealand after making his senior international debut earlier that year. He left a mark on the tournament by scoring against Kenya and creating both goals in a victory over India.

Sarpreet's career later took him to Bayern Munich, where he became the first footballer of Indian descent to play in Germany's top division. The attacking midfielder was part of Bayern's Bundesliga-winning squad before moving to Portugal and Serbia. He returns to the World Cup stage after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for several weeks earlier this year.

DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy arrives with significant international experience. The midfielder, who has accumulated 57 appearances for the African nation since 2019. Currently plays his club football in Greece. His family background links him to Tamil ancestry through his father.

Australia's Nishan Velupillay earned his place after a rapid rise with the Socceroos. The Melbourne-born winger announced himself by scoring on his international debut during World Cup qualifying and has since added further goals on the road to the finals. He developed through local football before establishing himself with Melbourne Victory.

Qatar's squad includes Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, a Doha-born winger whose parents relocated from Kannur in 2006. A product of the Aspire Academy, he became the first player of Indian origin to feature in the Qatar Stars League and made his senior international debut during World Cup qualifying in 2024.

Another player with Indian roots, defender Niall Mason, was part of Qatar's preliminary selection but did not make the final squad.

The ISL connection

The tournament will also feature a familiar face for Indian Super League followers. Haiti striker Duckens Nazon, who spent the 2016 season with Kerala Blasters, has been named in his country's squad and heads to the World Cup as Haiti's all-time leading goalscorer.

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