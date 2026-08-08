Former England midfielder points out Liverpool FC's transfer problems ahead of new season

New Delhi:

The Premier League 2026-27 season is looming on the horizon, and the various sides are quite active in the summer transfer market, and many eyes are set upon the 2024 champions, Liverpool. The side is being linked with some big names ahead of the new season as they look to bolster their squad.

It is worth noting that the side is being linked with PSG forward Bradley Barcola quite heavily, with the Liverpool entourage looking to sign the star player from the defending UCL champions ahead of the new season.

Speaking on the same, former England defender and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher came forward and talked about how the side’s transfer policy does not sit well with him and compared it to that of Real Madrid as well.

"The thing that I've probably liked about United this summer is it feels like for years they're always obsessed with this big name, and I worry a little bit about my own club with that. What we did last summer - and I said this, and I didn't really like it - it felt like a Real Madrid summer,” Carragher said in the Football Ramble podcast.

"[Florian] Wirtz, [Alexander] Isak, we're gonna get [Hugo] Ekitike, another striker for £80m even though we've got one for £125m. This summer it's all about Barcola,” he added.

Liverpool take on Newcastle United next

Speaking of Liverpool FC, the side will be kicking off their Premier League season by taking on Newcastle United. The two sides will meet at St James' Park in Newcastle on August 23rd. It is worth noting that last year was not quite productive for Liverpool.

The side finished in fifth place in the standings in the league table with 17 wins, 9 draws, and 12 losses in 38 matches. The side ended up with 60 points to its name and will hope to do better in the upcoming season. If they manage to sign Barcola, Liverpool could look like a formidable side, even coming up as the contenders to take the title home as well.

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