Former Chelsea star blames Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United's poor run of form

Manchester United continue to produce subpar results after their winless run in the Premier League; the side has been unable to produce results in the ongoing UEFA Champions League as well. The three-time Champions League winners took on Como FC in their last group stage.

With many expecting United to get back to winning ways, Como stunned the side, registering a 4-1 victory in the clash, taking away three crucial points from the Red Devils.

Many experts have come forward to point out what is going wrong with Manchester United. Speaking on the same, former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf took centre stage and talked about the recent performances of star midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

"We witnessed a betrayal. A betrayal towards the coach, towards the fans and towards the club from the players. We have to blame the players. We have to make them guilty for what we see. You can talk about the tactic, maybe it wasn't the best tactic. But maybe Michael Carrick knows too much about the players and what they're incapable of doing. It's why he was maybe a little bit too defensive ... Those players, they're letting him down,” Frank Leboeuf told ESPN.

"They don't run for him. They don't run for the club, they don't give 100%. And Bruno Fernandes ... That guy, what I see too much is cheating, crying, complaining. Yes, he's a great player but start running, stop talking!” he added.

Manchester United to take on Bournemouth next

Speaking of Manchester United, the side will be continuing their campaign in the Premier League next. The 20-time league winners will be taking on Bournemouth in their next game. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford for the clash on October 25th.

The club higher-ups recently released a statement in which they revealed that they are backing Michael Carrick as their head coach and will continue with him at the helm. It could be interesting to see how United fare as they take on Bournemouth. Notably, Bournemouth will be coming into the game on the back of an exceptional win against AC Milan, and the side will look to ride that high against United as well.

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