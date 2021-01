Former Argentina striker Mauro Boselli eyes Paraguay move

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 35-year-old is a free agent after parting ways with Brazil's Corinthians last month and he has since held talks with suitors in Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay.

Former Argentina international striker Mauro Boselli is reportedly close to joining Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after parting ways with Brazil's Corinthians last month and he has since held talks with suitors in Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The Buenos Aires-based news service added that Cerro Porteno had made the most attractive proposal so far for the centre-forward, who is seeking what could be the last contract of his career.

Boselli struggled with injuries after arriving in Brazil in January 2019, scoring just 17 goals in 72 matches across all competitions for Corinthians.

Capped four times for Argentina's national team, Boselli began his career at Boca Juniors and has also had spells at Malaga, Estudiantes, Wigan, Genoa, Palermo, and Mexico's Leon.