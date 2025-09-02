Football witnesses most expensive transfer window in history, Premier League spends whopping €3.2 billion The recent transfer window saw Premier League clubs spend €3.19 billion. According to estimates, approximately €9 billion was spent on transfers, surpassing the record that was set in the 2023-24 season. Among clubs, Liverpool spent the most.

The 2025 summer transfer window has officially become the most expensive in the history of football. Several marquee footballers switched sides this season, which started with Real Madrid signing the defensive duo of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Chelsea too signed Joao Pedro in the middle of the Club World Cup, and went on to lift the trophy. Post that, Liverpool dominated the transfer window, signing the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and ended with the blockbuster signing of Alexander Isak.

There were plenty of rumours regarding Rodrygo switching to Manchester City, but the deal didn’t fall through. As per reports, Pep Guardiola didn’t want to release Savinho, and for the same reason, Rodrygo’s move was blocked. Meanwhile, towards the end of the window, City goalkeeper Ederson moved to Turkey to join Fenerbahce, while the English club signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

Another club that was highly active in the transfer window was Manchester United. They Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and on the last day, added Senne Lammens for €18 million. They have released several players as well, with Marcus Rashford joining Barcelona on loan, Jadon Sancho joining Aston Villa on loan, Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli on loan, Antony to Real Betis for €22 million, Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for €40 million, among many others.

The window also witnessed Luka Modric and Kevin de Bruyne leaving Madrid and Manchester, respectively. The Croatian went on to join AC Milan, while the former City captain joined Italian champions Napoli.

The Ligue 1 also saw some interesting signings in the transfer window. After his sporting ban was reduced from four years to 18 months, Paul Pogba joined Monaco this season. He will hope to revive his career and get into the France squad for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Olympique Marseille were also active in the market as they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Benjamin Pavard in the window.

