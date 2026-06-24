First time in 60 years! England achieve major unwanted record after goalless draw with Ghana

New Delhi:

England were left "frustrated" after playing out a goalless draw against Ghana despite controlling the majority of the possession and creating multiple chances in their World Cup clash at the Boston Stadium on Wednesday (June 24). Having started the tournament with a stellar 4-2 win against Croatia, the Three Lions failed to produce a similar display as they were held by the African nation 0-0. Although England and Ghana are all but assured of knockout spots, they still have work left to do.

England had a 79% possession in the match and had 19 shots with four on target, but they failed to convert those chances. This is now the highest possession a team has had in a World Cup match but failed to score in the last 60 years. The record was held by Turkey, who recently failed to score in a 0-1 defeat to Paraguay at this World Cup when they held 78.5% possession.

England left "frustrated" after draw

While England have maintained their unbeaten record against African nations at the World Cup with no loss in their nine meetings, this draw has certainly left them frustrated. "Frustrated a little bit with how they defended, how they set up," England midfielder Jude Bellingham said. "They got exactly out of the game what they played for. Couldn't quite break them down, even with all corners, all the possession, all the shots on goal from distance."

The Three Lions had a chance to take the lead in the 86th minute when Nico O'Reilly's header hit the crossbar. Harry Kane gathered the rebound but could not get enough on it with his left foot and shot high.

'VAR went for a coffee': Carlos Queiroz on penalty denial

Ghana had their chance of taking the lead too when Prince Adu charged towards the box but was brought down by Ezri Konsa from behind. Adu wanted a penalty but was denied of the same. Coach Carlos Queiroz was vocal for the same. "I'm not sure VAR is still working in the World Cup. We still have VAR? Is it working? "I have some doubts about that because another penalty that they need give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England [was missed]," he said after the match.

"We had our chances to the point that they're lucky. They're very lucky," Queiroz continued. "Once again, VAR went for a coffee. It's natural, I would like to also take my coffees once in a while, but it was a clear penalty, red card. You have any doubts about that? You guys who saw the game have any doubts about that or is it only me that was in the game?"

Croatia later defeated Panama to knock them out of the World Cup and all three are all but assured of their places in the knockouts unless one of them slip beyond expectation to not be in the fray for one of eight-best third-placed teams at the end of the group stage.