Final phases of Santosh Trophy postponed after rise in COVID-19 cases

The final phases of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship have been deferred in the wake of COVID-19 cases in host state Kerala, announced All India Football Federation President (AIFF).

The tournament was slated in Kerala's Malappuram from February 20 to March 6.

"The All India Football Team has communicated to the participating State Associations that in wake of the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, and after consultation with the Government of Kerala, the competition schedule for the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy has been deferred," stated an official AIFF release.

The nation's football governing body further said the new dates and schedule will be revealed in February after a review of the circumstance later next month.

"A review of the circumstances will be undertaken in the third week of February to decide on new dates and the new schedule," stated further.

Recently, Indian women's football team had to withdraw from the Women's Asian Cup in Mumbai due to 12 COVID-19 positive cases in the team ahead of their match against Chinese Taipei.