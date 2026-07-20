FIFA World Cup final ends in utter chaos, Leandro Paredes sent off after final whistle, Molina caught punching

New York:

Spain's FIFA World Cup triumph over Argentina was overshadowed by a mass confrontation after the final whistle. Argentina's Leandro Paredes was sent off following the match and defender Nahuel Molina was spotted throwing a punch during chaotic scenes at New York New Jersey Stadium in the early hours of Monday.

Television footage showed players from both teams converging moments after Spain secured a 1-0 extra-time victory. Paredes became involved in an altercation with Spain midfielder Gavi before receiving a red card after the match. Molina also appeared to swing at Spain midfielder Rodri as players and staff attempted to separate those involved.

The incident erupted as Spain's players celebrated winning their second World Cup title, while Argentina's defeat ended its bid to defend the trophy. Former England captain Alan Shearer condemned the scenes during the broadcast.

“Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them. There is no place or space for that. We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible,” Shearer said.

Former England defender Gary Neville also criticised Paredes' conduct. “I love the competitiveness of the Argentines but Paredes has been a disgrace the last couple of games,” Neville said.

Enzo Fernandes was shown red earlier

The confrontation followed a physical final in which Argentina finished with 10 men after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 93rd minute for a second bookable offence. Paredes, introduced at half-time, had also escaped dismissal despite several robust challenges before becoming involved in the post-match altercation.

Spain eventually broke the deadlock in the 107th minute when Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in extra time after Nico Williams headed a cross into his path. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had kept Argentina in the contest with a string of saves before Torres' strike ended the defending champions' resistance.

The victory secured Spain's first World Cup crown since 2010 and their second overall. Argentina finished runners-up after falling short in its attempt to become the first men's team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup title.

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