FIFA World Cup 2026 turns nightmare for fans after USA freezes visa of 75 countries The U.S. has paused visas for 75 countries, including several 2026 World Cup participants like Brazil, Iran, and Uruguay, citing public charge concerns. Players are exempt, but fans face uncertainty, potentially reducing the tournament’s global atmosphere.

New Delhi:

Fans from multiple countries may face major hurdles in attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States due to a newly imposed visa freeze affecting 75 nations. The pause in visa processing, effective from January 21, will remain in place indefinitely until the State Department completes a reassessment of immigrant visa procedures. The restriction is aimed at preventing entry for applicants deemed likely to become a “public charge,” meaning non-citizens who might depend primarily on U.S. government support.

Countries affected include Somalia, Afghanistan, Russia, Thailand, Yemen, Iraq, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, as well as several participating in the World Cup such as Brazil, Iran, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, and Uruguay. Other participants impacted include Cape Verde, Colombia, Ghana, Haiti, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. Nations still in the qualification playoffs, including Jamaica, Democratic Republic of Congo, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and North Macedonia, are also on the list.

Players and support staff will be given visa

Players, coaches, and officials from these countries are expected to receive visas for tournament participation, but supporters may be left unable to attend, potentially stripping the event of the vibrant atmosphere associated with fans from around the globe. Brazil, the five-time champions, are scheduled to play group matches in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Miami, but the iconic presence of their Samba supporters could be missing.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said.

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” it was further communicated.

Exceptions will be “very limited” and only allowed after applicants pass public charge considerations.

The policy comes amid broader tensions involving U.S. host cities and federal authorities, with previous administrations threatening restrictions over political differences. With visa bans and the presence of armed immigration officers, the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. could see a very different fan experience, prompting many supporters to rethink attending what is traditionally a global celebration of the Beautiful Game.