FIFA World Cup 2026 to feature 4 sets of brothers representing different nations, 3 sibling duos in same team

New Delhi:

Seven sets of brothers are set to feature at the FIFA World Cup 2026. While some of them will represent the same nation, in many cases, they will be seen playing for different countries in the upcoming global tournament, creating one of the tournament's most unusual storylines. Here’s a list of brothers who will compete against each other in the World Cup:

Guela Doue and Desire Doue

One of the most talked-about sibling stories ahead of the tournament involves Guela Doue and Desire Doue. The brothers recently faced each other in an international warm-up fixture, with Guela’s Ivory Coast side defeating France 2-1. The post-match scenes attracted attention as the pair embraced after the final whistle.

Notably, Desire has recently become one of the most talked-about names in the football circuit. Representing Paris Saint-Germain, the French winger has won the treble in successive years and could be one of the most discussed names in the summer transfer window, as Desire is not a regular in the PSG squad. His elder brother Guela, who plays as a right-back for Strasbourg, has featured 20 times for Ivory Coast.

Nico Williams and Inaki Williams

The Williams brothers continue to represent different countries despite playing club football together at Athletic Bilbao. Nico has become a regular for Spain and heads to the tournament as a UEFA Euro 2024 winner. He has scored six goals in 30 appearances for his national side.

Inaki, on the other hand, represents Ghana and has registered two goals in 25 international matches. Both brothers, who were born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, will be appearing at their second World Cup.

Derrick Luckassen and Brian Brobbey

This duo of brothers will represent different nations as well. Luckassen switched allegiance to Ghana after progressing through multiple Dutch youth teams and received his first senior call-up earlier this year. Brobbey remains with the Netherlands and has made 11 appearances since receiving his senior debut opportunity in 2023.

John Souttar and Harry Souttar

The Souttar family will have interests on opposite sides of the draw. John represents Scotland and has earned 24 caps over the last six years. Harry, meanwhile, has become a key figure for Australia since making his debut in 2019. While Harry returns after featuring in Qatar, John is preparing for his first World Cup campaign.

List to play for same team

Theo Hernandez and Lucas Hernandez

France will once again rely on the Hernandez brothers in defence. Lucas made his international debut in 2018 and was part of the squad that lifted the World Cup in Russia. He is preparing for a third appearance at the tournament. In the 2022 edition of the marquee competition, he was ruled out with an injury, with Theo replacing him in the squad and finishing as runner-up.

Both brothers play as left back and hence, coach Didier Deschamps can field only one. They have been a great servant for their clubs, having gained significant experience. Theo has represented clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan, while Lucas has been highly effective for PSG this year. Earlier, he played for Bayern Munich as well.

Juninho Bacuna and Leandro Bacuna

Curacao's historic qualification also brings a family milestone. Leandro, the nation's joint most-capped player with 72 appearances and his younger brother Juninho will both be part of the squad. The midfielder enters the tournament just two caps short of reaching 50 international appearances.

Deroy Duarte and Laros Duarte

Cabo Verde's squad includes another pair of brothers in midfield. Laros is the elder sibling, but Deroy reached the international stage first after making his debut in 2022. Laros followed two years later.

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