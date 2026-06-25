FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa stun South Korea 1-0, set up round of 32 clash with Canada

Mexico City:

South Africa on Wednesday (local time) scripted history as they stunned South Korea to seal their place in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They will now lock horns with Canada, who were the runner-up in the Group B, in their next game.

The South African team, popularly called 'Bafana Bafana', defeated the South Koreans 1-0 to seal the second spot in the Group A, with four points. Of their three games, they lost one against Mexico, won the match against South Korea and drew a game against the Czech Republic.

The game was a tough one, though, with neither side giving each other a chance to score a goal. However, in the 63rd minute, Thapelo Maseko scored for South Africa, who was playing their first world cup after hosting the event back in 2010, giving them a 1-0 lead over the 'Taegeuk Warriors'.

Following their victory, the South Africans were seen celebrating their victory, with coach Hugo Broos saying that it was difficult for him to describe his side's victory into words. Notably, South Africa had failed to advance from the group stage in 1998, 2002 and as host in 2010.

"We scored that goal, and it was 20 minutes of heart beating and hoping that the game should be finished as soon as possible," Broos said. "So yes, we are in the second round. It's historic. But I'm very happy for the guys. I've worked with them for five years. And what we did in those five years is amazing."

History for South Africa, Canada, Bosnia

South Africa have finished only behind Mexico in Group A. The 'La Selección Mexicana' have won all of their three games in this round. Their last victory was against the Czech Republic on Wednesday night, whom they defeated 3-0 to finish with nine points in Group A.

Their round of 32 game will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Tuesday; though their opponent is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Bosnia-Herzegovina have registered a victory over Qatar, defeating them 3-1 on Wednesday. But they failed to qualify for the round of 32, giving the spot to Canada based on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Brazil - a five-time World Cup champion - clinched first place in Group C, defeating Scotland by 3-0 in Miami on Wednesday.

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