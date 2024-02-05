Monday, February 05, 2024
     
FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: From dates to venues, all you need to know about football's biggest tournament

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: The tournament will witness 48 teams locking horns for the first time for the biggest glory in the football world. The tournament will kick-start on 11th June 2026 and will culminate on 19th July 2026.

Published on: February 05, 2024
FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup trophy.

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: FIFA has revealed the schedule and locations for the upcoming World Cup 2026. The biggest football extravaganza is set to kick off on 11th June 2026 as the world gears up for the tournament. 

For the first time, the World Cup will witness 48 teams locking horns. Three countries - USA, Canada and Mexico will be hosting the tournament across 16 cities. Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will host the tournament opener on 11th June with Mexico playing the first game. The tournament's final is set to be held in New Jersey at the MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.

"The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

"From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey, players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament... that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy," he added.

Mexico City will be hosting five matches in the tournament. New York/New Jersey will be hosting eight games, including the final. Dallas and Atlanta will get to host nine and eight games, respectively including the two semifinals. Miami will get to host seven games with a third-place playoff and a quarterfinal.

City-wise break-up of FIFA World Cup matches:

 

City Matches
Dallas 9 games, including one semifinal
New York/New Jersey 8 games, including the final
Atlanta 8 games, including the other semifinal
Los Angeles 8 games, including one quarterfinal
Miami 7 games, including the third-place playoff, one quarterfinal too
Boston 7 games, including one quarterfinal
Kansas City 6 games, including one quarterfinal
Vancouver 7 games
Houston 7 games
Toronto 6 games
Philadelphia 6 games
San Francisco 6 games
Seattle 6 games
Mexico City 5 games
Guadalajara 4 games 
Monterrey 4 games 

FIFA World Cup dates:

India Tv - FIFA World Cup 2026

Image Source : FIFAFIFA World Cup dates.

