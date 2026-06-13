FIFA World Cup 2026 in chaos: England's training kit, equipment stolen in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (Missouri):

The FIFA World Cup 2026 began in utter chaos with visa denials, security concerns and high-priced tickets. With the ball rolling onto the ground, these matters were expected to die down with time, but it somehow only gathered pace. Last evening, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was denied a visa to Canada and will now miss their opening clash of the tournament and now, another major controversy has broken out.

England's training kit and other team equipment were stolen during their travel to Kansas City ahead of their opening FIFA World Cup game. The city police have already taken two people into custody and are further investigating the incident.

As per media reports, the theft was discovered on Saturday after a van carrying team items arrived in Kansas City and was unloaded. The missing equipment belonged to England's World Cup delegation and included training kits, while officials continue to determine what else may have been taken. In the meantime, Kansas City Missouri police department confirmed that an investigation has been launched and that two subjects of interest have been detained pending further inquiries.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening,” the statement read. The Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft or the identities of the two individuals taken into custody.

England concluded training camp in Florida

The incident occurred as England completed the transition from its pre-tournament training base in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida to Kansas City, where the team is preparing for the start of its World Cup campaign. The reports further mentioned that the members of the Football Association's logistics team were setting up operations at Swope Soccer Village when the missing items were discovered. The FA is now assessing the extent of the loss and working to establish exactly what equipment is unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, England had concluded its training camp in Florida on Thursday before players were given a day off. The squad then travelled to Kansas City on Saturday as preparations entered their final phase ahead of the tournament.

The development comes just days before England begin their World Cup schedule. The team is due to hold a community training session on Saturday afternoon before opening its Group L campaign against Croatia in Dallas next Thursday. They will also play Ghana and Panama on June 24 and June 28.

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