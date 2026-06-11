FIFA World Cup 2026 faces mounting scrutiny over unprecedented scale of issues

New Delhi:

Concerns surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 have intensified months before kick-off, with senior FIFA figures already acknowledging that preparations have not unfolded “as expected”. What was initially framed as a return to familiar ground, with Canada, Mexico, and the United States as co-hosts, has instead become a tournament overshadowed by a widening list of disputes and controversies.

When the hosting rights were awarded in 2018, expectations within football circles leaned heavily toward stability. Two of the host nations had previously staged highly successful tournaments, and the bid promised “low-risk and operational certainty”, alongside projected record revenues of $14bn. The competition was also intended to mark a reset after two controversial editions in Russia and Qatar.

However, rather than reducing complexity, the 2026 edition has expanded it. Issues now span geopolitics, security, immigration, governance and fan access in ways FIFA has never previously encountered.

Geopolitical tensions reshape tournament landscape

One of the most severe developments affecting the tournament has been direct military conflict involving a host nation and a qualified participant. The US attack on Iran in February has created an unprecedented situation in World Cup history, with fears that it could influence participation and even future match-ups.

The broader conflict has already affected squad logistics, including the Iranian team being denied a base in the United States and visas for some staff members. The squad instead arrived in Mexico, where players wore lapel pins referencing a deadly missile strike on a primary school in Minab that killed 168 people, including 110 children.

Visa denials and entry restrictions disrupt preparations

Just days before the tournament began, several participants and officials were denied entry into host nations. Among them were Somali referee Omar Artan and members of the Iranian staff. Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was detained for questioning upon arrival in Chicago, while teams such as Senegal and Uzbekistan were subjected to heightened security checks.

FIFA’s long-standing principle requiring unrestricted access for qualified teams and officials has come under strain. Past statements from FIFA leadership had suggested that all teams and supporters would be welcome, but recent events have contradicted those assurances.

Security concerns intensify across host nations

Safety concerns have also escalated. Reports of gun violence near team bases in the United States have added to fears surrounding public security during the tournament, particularly given the country’s high rate of mass shootings.

In Mexico, cartel-related violence earlier in the year saw armed groups establish roadblocks and set vehicles on fire following the killing of a cartel leader. These incidents have renewed scrutiny over whether all venues can guarantee safe conditions for teams and supporters.

Governance and political alignment under scrutiny

FIFA leadership under Gianni Infantino has faced growing criticism over its proximity to political leadership in the United States, including repeated engagement with Donald Trump. The relationship has been viewed by critics as unusually close compared with previous FIFA presidents.

The awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize to Trump has further drawn attention, especially in the context of subsequent military actions by the US across multiple countries. Human rights organisations have raised concerns about the implications for FIFA’s stated political neutrality.

On top of that, reflecting on the ongoing problems that some of the African countries and many of the fans are facing, Infantino was very casual about it, asking the media to ‘chill and relax’.

Immigration enforcement and civil rights concerns

A major point of contention has been the role of US immigration enforcement during the tournament. Reports have highlighted concerns about ICE operations, mass detentions, and surveillance measures that could affect fans and participants.

Amnesty International has warned of a “human rights emergency” linked to discriminatory immigration policies and the possibility of arbitrary arrests. The organisation also raised concerns about collaboration between local authorities and federal immigration agencies in several host cities.

Cost, access not fit for traditional fans

Rising costs have made attendance significantly more difficult, with estimates suggesting that following a team throughout the tournament could cost between $10,000 and $35,000. Ticket pricing structures and resale policies have contributed to fears that the event is becoming inaccessible to many traditional supporters.

Accessibility concerns have also been raised, particularly regarding fans with disabilities, with reports suggesting additional financial burdens that could reach up to $7,000 for wheelchair users travelling to the final.

A tournament under unprecedented pressure

With 48 teams, expanded infrastructure demands and overlapping political and logistical challenges, the 2026 World Cup has become one of the most complex tournaments in football history.

What was intended as a commercially successful and operationally stable edition has instead evolved into a competition defined by uncertainty, controversy and questions over how modern global football can.

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