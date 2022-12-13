Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Lionel Messi could be suspended for FIFA WC semifinal clash vs Croatia? I Know More

Argentina could be dealt a huge blow in their FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal clash against Croatia after FIFA has opened up a disciplinary action against skipper Lionel Messi. The disciplinary committee of FIFA is likely to release a statement on the issue very soon after Messi was seen confronting match referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during his side’s penalty shootout win over Argentina.

Why could Messi face suspension vs Croatia?

As thing stand, the Paris Saint-Germain man is one of the players being closely monitored by FIFA who was involved in a spat with the referee regarding several decisions. Messi was booked in the 10th minute of the second half extra time after Argentina conceded a late equaliser at 2-2, and ultimately saw the match go into extra time.

While Argentina players were seen unhappy, Messi was seen confronting the Spanish referee. According to the FIFA World Cup rules, if the referee mentions a such incident in his match report, FIFA can look into matters and therefore open disciplinary action against him/her. In this case, referee Lahoz reported the incident and as a result, FIFA has opened disciplinary action against him.

Messi’s statement after win over Netherlands

“I don’t want to talk about referees because then they will sanction you, but we were scared before the game because we knew what was coming [with Mateu Lahoz]. I can’t say what I think, but FIFA must look at this. [FIFA] cannot put a referee like that on this game when he is not up to the level,” said Messi.

What could be the extent of ban?

The provision for a ban lies upon the severity of the issue reported by the referee, if the FIFA disciplinary committee finds out that Messi was involved in a serious breach of codes, he could face sanctions accordingly which includes match suspensions. However, if he has not violated any codes, he could be warned for future conduct and therefore will be free to play in the semifinal clash against Croatia.

In case Messi is suspended, he could become the third player suspended for the Argentine side as they already have Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel suspended for the semifinal match.

Latest Sports News