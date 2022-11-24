FIFA World Cup 2022 | Switzerland cruises past Cameroon; defeat them 1-0

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The match between the two sides didn't really push either of the two teams to their limit.

Switzerland comfortably beat Cameroon in a match that never really looked like a contest. Switzerland were all over Cameroon from the word go.

Cameroonians had their moments of brilliance, but they weren't strong enough to warrant a goal at any stage of the game. For Switzerland, Embolo combined with Shaqiri to hand them a goal. Switzerland was the better side, but they have also missed out on many great opportunities and this might haunt them against better teams further down the road.

The Swiss forward from Yaounde struck with a right-foot shot in the 48th minute, standing all alone eight meters (yards) out in the middle of the goalmouth to take Xherdan Shaqiri’s low pass.

Embolo then pursed his lips in a wry smile and held his arms out wide, before raising his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed to him near the penalty spot. He pointed toward Swiss fans behind the goal where he had scored then to Cameroon fans at the opposite corner of Al Janoub stadium.

The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was five. They spent time in France before settling in Switzerland, the country he is now representing at a second World Cup.

Though an African-born player scored, teams from Africa are now scoreless through the four games they have played at this World Cup. All have played higher-ranked teams, and Morocco and Tunisia earned 0-0 draws, respectively against Croatia and Denmark.

Cameroon’s streak of losses at World Cup finals tournaments extended to eight games dating back to 2002. Brazil and Serbia are also in Group G and they meet later Thursday. In the move for Embolo to score, it was too easy for the Swiss to pass the ball quickly through the Cameroon defensive lines from left flank to right.

The fast Swiss start to the second half contrasted with a lack of first-half urgency that could hardly be explained by the 1 p.m. kickoff — one of only seven games in Qatar being played entirely in daylight. The heat peaked at 29 Celsius (84 Fahrenheit), the humidity was low and most of the playing area was shaded.

Cameroon wasted a clear scoring chance to take control in the 10th minute. A long, straight pass past Switzerland’s central defenders led to Karl Toko Ekambi firing a half-volley shot high over the bar from just 10 meters (yards).

Cameroon exerted little pressure trying to level the game. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s header in the 66th was aimed directly at goalkeeper Yann Sommer who saved easily.

Also Read: Spain hammers Costa Rica to start FIFA World Cup with bang! Win 7-0

In the next play, a Swiss move down the right flank almost repeated the goal but goalkeeper Andre Onana saved from Ruben Vargas.

Switzerland will next face Brazil on November 28. whereas Cameroon will go head-to-head with Serbia.

(Inputs AP)

