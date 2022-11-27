Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain vs Germany headlines Super Sunday with Belgium & Croatia also in spotlight

Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set for blockbuster affairs as four-time champions Germany will face 2010 champions Spain. The clash will have bearings for the Germans who lost their opening match against Japan by 2-1 and will now have to win on Sunday (November 27) against Spain. The day will also see World Cup hopefuls Belgium and 2018 runners-up Croatia in action as well.

Spain vs Germany

For the first time since 2006, Spain managed to win their opening game at the World Cup, and in emphatic style, after thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday. Strikes from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres – the former netting Spain's 100th World Cup goal – helped La Roja race into a three-goal lead within the first 31 minutes. Torres then added his second shortly after half time before Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata also got in on the act to ensure Luis Enrique's men made the perfect start to their Group E campaign.

Four years on from a humiliating group-stage exit at the World Cup in Russia, Germany are at risk of another disappointing departure at the first hurdle following their shock 2-1 defeat against Japan on Wednesday.

Date: November 28, 2022 (Sunday evening in India)

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Japan vs Costa Rica

Japan fell behind against Germany on Wednesday, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute, but two substitutes turned it around for Moriyasu's team, with Ritsu Doan levelling the scores in the 75th minute before Takuma Asano won it with a brilliant finish in the 83rd minute.

Costa Rica have faced Japan on five previous occasions in international football, with all five fixtures proving to be non-competitive games, and Japan have recorded four wins, including a 3-0 success in September 2018.

Date: November 27, 2022

Kick-off: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan

Belgium vs Morocco

Having qualified with relative ease, averaging over three goals per game in the process, Belgium kicked off their latest quest for an elusive major trophy on Wednesday evening, as they tackled a nation who had been absent from the World Cup finals for nearly four decades.

While Belgium have now won each of their last eight group stage games at the finals, Morocco have found the going far tougher down the years, so their first-day draw with 2018 runners-up Croatia was celebrated as something of a victory.

Date: November 27, 2022

Kick-off: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

Croatia vs Canada

Despite an eye-catching Nations League campaign which propelled them to a spot in the four-team finals, not many had Croatia down as contenders to match or even better their runners-up finish at the 2018 World Cup, and their feelings were justified on the opening day.

The chance to step up and become a World Cup hero for his nation passed Alphonso Davies by on matchday one, as the Bayern Munich man saw a 10th-minute penalty kept out by Thibaut Courtois before Canada launched wave after wave of pressure on Roberto Martinez's side.

Date: November 27, 2022

Kick-off: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

