FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo set to play beyond 2022 WC, says ‘I want to be at the European Championship’

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play in his fifth FIFA World Cup as he gets ready to claim the prized honour in Qatar in coming November. The Portugal captain is considered by many as the best player of the current generation alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi and will be looking to grab the World Cup trophy for the first time. The skipper has vowed to continue beyond the Qatar World Cup and wants to participate in the 2024 European Championships.

Ronaldo hungry for more

“I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high,” the 2016 European Champion said while receiving an award at the Quinas de Ouro on Tuesday evening.

Ronaldo, currently deploying his trade at Manchester United will be eager to add to his trophy cabinet having won all the major honours at the club level. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has never won the World Cup having come close in 2006 when Portugal finished fourth.

“My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters.

“I will be at the World Cup, and I want to be at the European Championship,” he added.

Portugal star has endured a mixed season so far with Manchester United after he was linked with a move away from the club. While there were no concrete offers for him, Sporting Lisbon were interested in his signature.

Now 37, Ronaldo will probably play in his last World Cup while preparing for the main event in Qatar. Currently, he is involved with the national side in the Nations League, which will be a perfect opportunity for Portugal to test the depth of the squad ahead of the World Cup. Fernand Santos’s side plays the Czech Republic on Saturday late night (early Sunday Morning in India) while Nations League group leaders Spain will travel to the 2016 Euro champions on 28 September.

