FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland edge Mexico on GD, Aussies dump out Denmark; Messi's Argentina win Group C

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Matchday 3 saw four more teams make the last 16 as Lionel Messi’s Argentina made it through by beating Poland 2-0. Despite the defeat, Poland ended their 36-year wait to make the knockout stage as Mexico could not deliver a big win and were dumped out on Goal Difference (GD). The day also saw Australia make the last 16 at Denmark’s expense while France suffered a shock defeat to Tunisia in their dead-rubber clash.

Argentina safely through despite Messi’s penalty miss

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina still clinched top spot in Group C with a 2-0 win over Poland, who squeezed into the last 16 on goal difference ahead of Mexico on a night of high drama.

Argentina went into the game a point behind Poland knowing a second-placed finish would pit them against France in the last 16, but goals from Alexis Mac Allister (46) and Julian Alvarez (67) after Wojciech Szczesny had saved a contentious Messi penalty secured a deserved win which means they will face Australia instead.

Mexico suffer Goal Difference heartbreak

Mexico dramatically missed out on the World Cup knockout phase despite a spirited 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, as Poland progressed as Group C runners-up by virtue of a superior goal difference.

In a thrilling finale to Group C at the Lusail Stadium, Henry Martin's opener (47) and Luis Chavez's spectacular free-kick (52), combined with Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland, left Mexico with three stoppage-time minutes to find the third goal needed to avoid exiting the group due to an inferior fair play points total.

Australia end 16-year KO drought

Australia dumped Denmark out of the World Cup after Mathew Leckie's strike earned a 1-0 victory and qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia knew a draw would see them join Group D winners France in the knockout stages, provided Tunisia did not beat France, while Denmark had to win to have any chance of progressing.

Griezmann late goal ruled out as Tunisia stun World Champions

Tunisia beat Group D winners France 1-0 but it wasn't enough to qualify in a dramatic finale that saw Antoine Griezmann's goal ruled out by a late VAR review. Wahbi Khazri scored the decisive goal on 58 minutes with a fantastic solo run as Tunisia took full advantage of Didier Deschamps making nine changes to his France side and resting Kylian Mbappe.

