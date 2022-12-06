Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar inspired Brazil march to QF as Samba Boys thump South Korea 4-1

Neymar returned to the Brazilian side with a bang after his inspired performance saw them get the better of South Kores by 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Brazilian N.10 was in top form as he alongside Richarlison, Vinícius Júnior and Lucas Paquetá made light work of the opposition. The win will now see Brazil face off against 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia, who beat Japan in a penalty shootout earlier in the day. Neymar’s return has been an added boost for the Samba boys who are in search of their sixth world title in Qatar.

Brazil in full swing

The five-time champions coasted into the quarter-finals of the World Cup with an exuberant first-half performance that helped them to a 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night. Neymar had suffered an ankle injury in the opening win over Serbia and the 30-year-old announced his return with a penalty that moved him one goal behind Pele's international record of 77 (13), which doubled Brazil's lead after Vinicius Junior's cool opener (7).

Richarlison then netted his third goal of the tournament after some of the most exquisite build-up (29) and it was 4-0 before the break when West Ham's Lucas Paqueta guided in a shot to get in on the act (36). But with the job already very much done by the break, the momentum slowed after it. As a result, South Korea did not let their heads drop and they had a brief moment to celebrate when Seung-Ho Paik reduced the deficit with a thumping strike (76).

Unsurprisingly, it was not enough to inspire a comeback from Paulo Bento's side, who exit after having reached the knockout stages for the first time since 2010. Brazil, meanwhile, advance to the last eight of the tournament, where a clash with Croatia awaits on Friday afternoon.

Paulo Bento resigns as South Korea coach

The 4-1 defeat was the final act for the Portuguese gaffer as he announced his departure as the coach of South Korea. The 53-year-old from Portugal was appointed as South Korea boss in August 2018.

"We just have to think about the future, and it will not be with the national team of South Korea," said Bento.

"I have just announced to the players and to the president of the South Korean federation and this was a decision I had already taken since September that was set in stone.

"Today I have confirmed it and I have to thank them for everything they have done.

"They have given their very best and I have been very pleased and proud to have been their manager."

Bento's side beat his native Portugal 2-1 in their final group game to finish second in Group H and progress to the last 16.

