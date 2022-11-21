FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Where and when to watch Senegal vs Netherlands on TV, online in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Senegal vs Netherlands on TV, online in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar on Sunday. With Ecuador registering a win against Qatar in the opening match from Group A.

The third match of the mega event will be played between Senegal vs Netherlands, the other two teams of Group A. Interestingly, the Dutch have never faced a defeat against an African opposition at the FIFA World Cup ever. On the other hand, Senegal are unbeaten against any European opposition in the group stage of the tournament.

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Senegal and the Netherlands:

When is Senegal and the Netherlands match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 21st of November, Monday.

Where will the match between Senegal and the Netherlands be held?

The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

When will the third match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Senegal and the Netherlands begin?

The match is scheduled for 9:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Senegal and the Netherlands of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Senegal and the Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

Senegal and the Netherlands will face each other for the first time ever.

What are the rankings?

While Senegal's rank is 18th, Team Netherlands ranks 8th.

