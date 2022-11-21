Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team England practice session

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch England vs Iran on TV, online in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar on Sunday. With Ecuador registering a win against Qatar in the opening match. The second match of the mega event will be played between England and Iran. Interestingly, the Islamic Republic has failed to beat any European opposition at the FIFA World Cup ever.

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between England and Iran: ​

Where will the match between England and Iran be held?

The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When will the second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Iran begin?

The match is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between England and Iran of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between England and Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

England and Iran will face each other for the first time ever.

What are the rankings?

While England's rank is 5th, Team Iran ranks 20th.

How did the teams perform in their last five matches?

England: LDDLL

Iran: LWLWD

