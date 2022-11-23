Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Germany during training session

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Germany vs Japan on TV, online in India

Germany and Japan, the two teams from Group E are set to face each other on Wednesday. Interestingly, Germany have lifted the trophy of FIFA World Cup, the joint-most for a European nation. Moreover, this will be the team's 20th appearance at the mega event.

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

When is Germany vs Japan match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 23rd of November, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Germany and Japan be held?

The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Germany and Japan begin?

The match is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Germany and Japan of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Germany and Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

Germany and Japan never faced each other at the FIFA World Cup. Their previous four encounters were both friendly internationals. While two matches were won by Germany, the other two ended in a draw.

All four teams of Group E:

Costa Rica

Japan

Germany

Spain

What are the rankings?

While Germany's rank is 11th, Team Japan ranks 24th.

